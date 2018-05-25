Newport County: Fans to have say over club's potential sale

Newport County held Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup fourth-round in January to earn a Wembley replay

Newport County AFC could be put up for sale with the supporter-run club asking fans to have their say on its future.

The League Two club have launched a consultation with fans asking whether to continue its current ownership model, invite outside investment or even takeover offers.

They have also called for talks over the cost of remaining at Rodney Parade.

Newport's Supporters Trust completed a takeover of the club in October 2015 with an elected board of directors.

The club recorded a loss of £351,456 in their most recent accounts (year ending June 2017) although they expect to post a profit next year following the windfall from FA Cup games with Leeds United and Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, who they forced to a fourth-round Wembley replay.

However, fans were told at a public meeting that relying on such cup runs and player sales to boost donations from their 1,500 members - currently amounting to £30,000 a year - was not sustainable.

Among the issues raised was the cost of playing at Rodney Parade. Newport County has signed a lease with the venue's owners - the Welsh Rugby Union - until 2023 but claim that costs have "increased by 100%".

Director Kevin Ward told supporters there has been no change to the original deal agreed by the club's previous board, but said: "It wasn't very good."

The Exiles finished 11th in League Two this season

He added: "The value of us being at this ground is important.

"The future of us being here isn't one we can answer, the whole of the city has to be involved in it and that's why we're in the process of speaking to different stakeholders of how we go forward.

"My view is the preferential position is to remain at this venue, but if we were to carry on with our current situation (and) the current terms of the licence we play under, that's not viable - and we have to make those decisions fairly quickly."

In an document handed to supporters on behalf of the board, the club stated they had spoken to the WRU over the issue and that there are areas where the club "do not agree with what it is being asked to pay".

Directors say they do not blame the WRU, who have levied additional costs to meet health and safety requirements, but are committed to paying £50,000-per-season over five years following the installation of a new pitch and drainage, funded by the WRU at a cost of around £750,000.

The club insist they have introduced "robust controls" and has limited debt, but added this was the right time to debate a "sustainable ownership model."

That could involve part-funding through new investment or even putting the club for sale for a full takeover.

The consultation period will last until 4 July before a potential vote, with the the club adding: "Any decision on the club's future ownership will be made by Trust members."