Joe Riley: Manchester United defender joins Bradford City on a two-year deal

Joe Riley made his only senior start for Manchester United in the second leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie against FC Midtjylland in February 2016

Manchester United defender Joe Riley has joined League One club Bradford City on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old made two first-team appearances for United, featuring in the FA Cup and Europa League, but failed play a Premier League game.

He has previous League One experience, having played twice for Sheffield United on loan in 2016-17 before injury ended his stint at Bramall Lane.

"He has bags of pace and energy," said City's head of recruitment Greg Abbott.

"Joe has been on our list of potential signings for a long time now."

