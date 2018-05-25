Scunthorpe United: Nick Daws named manager after caretaker spell

Nick Daws' Scunthorpe were beaten in the League One play-off semi-finals by Rotherham

Scunthorpe United have handed caretaker boss Nick Daws the manager's job at Glanford Park on a full-time basis.

Daws, 48, and assistant manager Andy Dawson led Scunthorpe to the League One play-off semi-finals after taking over from Graham Alexander in March.

The duo guided Scunthorpe to a fifth-place finish after a run of just one defeat in nine games.

Daws, who joined Scunthorpe in 2014, was previously first-team coach, while Dawson steps up from an academy role.

"It's something I've wanted to do for a really long time and I've waited patiently for the opportunity," said Daws, who has taken his first full-time managerial role in the EFL.

"Fortunately for me, I can do it at a club that I've been at for three and a half years.

"I know what everything's about, I know what the expectations are and I've got somebody alongside me that I've worked with hand-in-hand, on-and-off, for the three-and-a-half year period as well.

"Now's the time to look forward and to be able to look forward with the title of manager is one that makes me really proud."

