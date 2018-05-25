Mark O'Hara: Peterborough United sign Dundee midfielder

Mark O'Hara scored six goals in each of his two seasons with Dundee

Peterborough have signed midfielder Mark O'Hara from Scottish Premiership side Dundee on a three-year contract.

The Scotland Under-21 international, 22, is out of contract at Dens Park this summer, having made 71 appearances for them since joining in 2016.

Both clubs say an "undisclosed training compensation package" has been agreed to allow O'Hara to make the move.

"The manager outlined how ambitious the club was and hopefully I can be part of a promotion push next season," he said.

Posh boss Steve Evans told the club website: "He is an exciting, full of energy, box-to-box central midfield player who can score a goal by arriving into the box with some wonderfully timed runs."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.