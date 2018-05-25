Arsenal Women: New deals for van de Donk, van Veenendaal & Janssen

From the section

Danielle van de Donk (l), Sari van Veenendaal (m) and Dominique Janssen (r) celebrate winning their second Continental Cup final

Dutch internationals Danielle van de Donk, Sari van Veenendaal and Dominique Janssen have signed new deals with Arsenal Women.

Midfielders van de Donk, 26, and Janssen, 23, and keeper van Veenendaal, 28, have collected two Continental Cup and a Women's FA Cup winners medals since each joining Arsenal in 2015.

They also helped the Netherlands win the 2017 European Championships.

"They are a vital part of our team," said manager Joe Montemurro.

