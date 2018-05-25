Jack Sowerby: Fleetwood Town midfielder signs new 'long-term' deal
-
- From the section Fleetwood
Fleetwood Town midfielder Jack Sowerby has signed a new undisclosed-length contract, described as "long-term" by the League One side.
The 23-year-old played 30 times for the Cod Army in 2017-18, more than in any other season of his career to date.
He came through Fleetwood's academy and has scored seven goals since making his first-team debut in August 2015.
"I am excited to improve as a player and carrying on what I have already done," Sowerby told the club website.