Jack Sowerby: Fleetwood Town midfielder signs new 'long-term' deal

Jack Sowerby in action for Fleetwood
Jack Sowerby will play under new Fleetwood head coach Joey Barton next season

Fleetwood Town midfielder Jack Sowerby has signed a new undisclosed-length contract, described as "long-term" by the League One side.

The 23-year-old played 30 times for the Cod Army in 2017-18, more than in any other season of his career to date.

He came through Fleetwood's academy and has scored seven goals since making his first-team debut in August 2015.

"I am excited to improve as a player and carrying on what I have already done," Sowerby told the club website.

