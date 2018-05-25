Northern Ireland: Ryan McLaughlin replaces George Saville for Central American tour

Ryan McLaughlin has earned three Northern Ireland caps

Oldham's Ryan McLaughlin has been called up for Northern Ireland's games against Panama and Costa Rica after George Saville pulled out of the squad.

Midfielder Saville has failed to recover from the leg injury which forced him to miss Millwall's final two games of the season.

Saville's absence further reduces Northern Ireland's midfield strength.

Skipper Steven Davis and Oliver Norwood have already been ruled out of the tour by injury.

Full-back McLaughlin joins his brother Conor in Michael O'Neill's squad.

The Oldham defender has three Northern Ireland caps - two of which came during Northern Ireland's South American tour in 2014.

Earlier this week, O'Neill called up Everton striker Shayne Lavery and unattached former Rangers midfielder Jordan Thompson after Norwood and Cameron McGeehan pulled out of the trip.

McGeehan has an ankle injury and Norwood is involved in Fulham's Championship play-off final.

The squad will travel to Central America on Saturday ahead of the first friendly in Panama City.

The presence of Lavery and Thompson means there are five uncapped players in the squad with goalkeepers Conor Hazard and Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Crusaders star Gavin Whyte also travelling.

Northern Ireland face Panama, who will be in England's World Cup group, on 29 May before meeting Costa Rica in San Jose on 3 June.

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Carson (Motherwell), Hazard (Celtic - loan Falkirk), Peacock-Farrell (Leeds).

Defenders: Cathcart (Watford), J. Evans (West Brom), Hodson (Rangers), Hughes (Hearts), McAuley (West Brom), McCullough (Doncaster), McLaughlin (Millwall), McLaughlin (Oldham).

Midfielders: Dallas (Leeds), C. Evans (Blackburn), Ferguson (Millwall), Lavery (Everton), McNair (Sunderland), Thompson (Unattached), Whyte (Crusaders).

Forwards: Boyce (Burton), Magennis (Charlton), McCartan (Bradford), Smyth (QPR).