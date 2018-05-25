Republic of Ireland's Eunan O'Kane pulls out of France and USA games

Eunan O'Kane withdrew from the Republic of Ireland games on Friday

Republic of Ireland midfielder Eunan O'Kane will miss the friendlies against France and the USA because of a shoulder injury.

The Leeds United player has withdrawn a day after being named in Martin O'Neill's reduced squad.

Brentford's Alan Judge, who returned to action last month after over a year out with a double-leg break, has been drafted in as the replacement.

The Republic face France on Monday and the United States five days later.

Republic boss O'Neill has handed a first call-up to 31-year-old Bohemians goalkeeper Shane Supple, who had retired from football from 2009 until 2015, after Darren Randolph, Keiren Westwood and Kieran O'Hara withdrew because of injury.

Injury also rules out Preston striker Sean Maguire and Newcastle defender Ciaran Clarke.

Shamrock Rovers striker Graham Burke is included in the reduced squad and could make his international debut in the Stade de France.

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin will host the USA game with the two friendlies acting as final preparation for the Uefa Nations League opener away to Wales on 6 September.

Republic of Ireland squad for friendlies against France and the United States:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Conor O'Malley (Peterborough), Shane Supple (Bohemians)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolves), John Egan (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Brighton), Kevin Long (Burnley), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn), Declan Rice (West Ham), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn), Greg Cunningham (Preston)

Midfielders: Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), David Meyler (Hull), Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan (both Preston), Shaun Williams (Millwall), James McClean (West Brom), Daryl Horgan (Preston)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Burnley), Shane Long (Southampton), Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers).