Colchester United: Bailey Vose and Noah Chesmain join League Two club

Bailey Vose in action for Brighton Under-23s
Bailey Vose signed a professional deal at Brighton in 2016

League Two side Colchester United have signed Brighton goalkeeper Bailey Vose and ex-Millwall defender Noah Chesmain.

Vose has joined for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract, while fellow 20-year-old Chesmain has agreed a one-year deal with the Essex club.

Keeper Vose has played for Brighton's under-23 side and spent last season on loan at Welling and Eastbourne Borough.

The U's first-choice keeper Sam Walker is out of contract this summer and yet to agree a new deal.

The duo are Colchester's second and third signings since the end of the season, with Harry Pell joining from Cheltenham.

