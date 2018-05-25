BBC Sport - Wayne Hennessey: Wales 'heartbroken' with World Cup absence

Wales 'heartbroken' with World Cup absence

  • From the section Welsh

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey says Wales feel "heartbroken" not to be at the 2018 World Cup.

Wales lost their final qualification game 1-0 at home against the Republic of Ireland in October last year.

Hennessey is in California training for Wales' friendly against Mexico at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on 29 May.

Top videos

Video

Wales 'heartbroken' with World Cup absence

  • From the section Welsh
Video

World Cup countdown: Gotze wins it for Germany in 2014

Video

I'm pleased England players are taking risks - Southgate

Video

Two-touch & team spirit: Young Lions on how to win a World Cup

Video

Prince William praises Rose on England visit

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: France '98

Video

Watch: LeBron's brilliant off-the-board dunk can't save Cavaliers

Video

Watch Eagles' Jenkins' silent sign protest

Video

If England win... I'll probably wear a mankini - Lineker

Video

Scotland 78: A Love Story

Video

World Cup countdown: Owen stuns Argentina - 1998

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired