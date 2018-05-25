BBC Sport - Wayne Hennessey: Wales 'heartbroken' with World Cup absence
Wales 'heartbroken' with World Cup absence
- From the section Welsh
Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey says Wales feel "heartbroken" not to be at the 2018 World Cup.
Wales lost their final qualification game 1-0 at home against the Republic of Ireland in October last year.
Hennessey is in California training for Wales' friendly against Mexico at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on 29 May.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired