Wales have a 'point to prove' - Davies
Tottenham defender Ben Davies says Wales need to "prove a point" against Mexico after failing to qualify for the World Cup.
Wales play Mexico at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Tuesday, 29 May.
