John Eustace leaves Kidderminster Harriers to become QPR assistant manager

John Eustace has been named as the new assistant manager at QPR.

Eustace, 38, has left his job as manager of National League North club Kidderminster Harriers to become part of Steve McClaren's backroom team.

Former midfielder Eustace made more than 400 senior appearances during his playing career, which included a spell playing under McClaren at Derby County.

Eustace said: "I can't wait to get going with QPR. I have a great opportunity to develop."

Solihull-born former Coventry City, Stoke City, Watford and Derby midfielder Eustace joined Harriers following the relegation from the National League to the sixth tier in April 2016.

He led them to second place in his first season, missing out on automatic promotion to AFC Fylde. But they then lost in the play-offs, which was again their fate this season after finishing fourth.

Harriers have wasted no time in appointing Neil MacFarlane as their new manager.

The 40-year-old MacFarlane was previously number two to Steven Pressley at Falkirk, Coventry City, Fleetwood Town, before then becoming first team coach at MK Dons.