Bruno Andrade: Lincoln City sign Boreham Wood striker

Bruno Andrade.
Bruno Andrade (right) scored in Boreham Wood's National League play-off final defeat by Tranmere Rovers

Lincoln City have signed striker Bruno Andrade from National League play-off finalists Boreham Wood.

The 24-year-old scored 22 times last season including a goal at Wembley in a 2-1 promotion final defeat by Tranmere.

Andrade has signed a two-year deal with the League Two play-off semi-finalists.

He told the club website: "I dropped down a league to the Conference but I knew my ability would get me back in the Football League and I'm grateful to Lincoln for the opportunity."

The Portugal-born Andrade came through the youth ranks at QPR and was loaned to Aldershot, Wycombe and Stevenage before moving into non-league with Woking and then Boreham Wood.

He added: "It's good to be here, the first impressions are good and that's the main thing. You can see this club is on the up, and I want to be part of it."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired