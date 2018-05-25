Barry Roche: Morecambe goalkeeper signs one-year contract extension

Barry Roche
Barry Roche joined Morecambe from Chesterfield on 2008

Morecambe goalkeeper Barry Roche has signed a new one-year contract to take his time at the League Two club into an 11th season.

The 36-year-old, who joined the Shrimps from Chesterfield in 2008, has made almost 450 appearances for the club.

"Not many people stay with a club for more than 10 years and I'm delighted I've been offered a new deal," he said.

Roche is approaching 600 senior career appearances, having made his debut for Nottingham Forest in 2000.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired