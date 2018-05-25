Wayne Hennessey: Wales goalkeeper hopes to extend Crystal Palace stay

Bangor-born Wayne Hennessey started his professional career at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey says he is hopeful of signing a new contract with Crystal Palace.

It is understood the 31-year-old has opened negotiations about renewing his current deal, which expires this summer.

After recovering from a difficult start to the season - both in terms of his own and Palace's form - Hennessey wants to stay with the Premier League club.

"Of course. They've looked after me tremendously," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"We finished well after a sticky patch [at the start of the season] when we had seven games and no wins.

"But we turned that around - Roy Hodgson came in and did a fantastic job. Hopefully I can get a contract there and continue."

Frank de Boer was sacked as Palace manager after five games and 77 days in charge but a revival under former England boss Hodgson helped the Eagles finish the season 11th in the Premier League.

Despite losing his starting spot at some points during the campaign, Hennessey played in 27 of Palace's 38 league games.

And although his place in the team might have been occasionally under threat at Selhurst Park, the 6ft 6in keeper is almost immovable between the posts for his country.

Hennessey has won 75 caps for Wales and is a part of their squad in California preparing to face Mexico in the friendly on 29 May.

World Cup heartbreak

Whilst the game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena is part of Mexico's preparations for the World Cup, Wales are still recovering from their failure to qualify for this summer's tournament in Russia.

"We're heartbroken that we didn't qualify and get through," Hennessey added.

"This is time for us to get together, try a few things and hopefully get a good result."

Wales will be without Gareth Bale against Mexico because the forward's club side, Real Madrid, are in Kiev to take on Liverpool in Saturday's Champions League final.

Liverpool's involvement, meanwhile, means their young attacker Ben Woodburn will not be a part of the Welsh squad in California.

The European showpiece could therefore cause split loyalties among the Wales players but, as a long-time friend of Bale's, there is only one player Hennessey will want to see triumph in Kiev.

"Obviously Gareth. Hopefully Gareth can get on the scoresheet and pick up another trophy," he said.

"Ben won't be happy with that but he'll understand I'm really close to Bale.

"So hopefully he can be lifting that trophy."