Friday's sports pages

Friday's Star
Friday's Daily Star features Liverpool's arrival in Kiev for the Champions League final and Mauricio Pochettino's new Spurs deal
Friday's Sun
The Sun also features Pochettino while Pierre-Emerick Aubeyang is pleased to see the back of Arsene Wenger at Arsenal
Friday's Express
The Express also features Liverpool's Champions League journey to face Real Madrid and the latest from the England camp ahead of the World Cup
Friday's Mail
Liverpool fans' flight woes and Pochettino feature in the Daily Mail
Friday's Times
The Times reports on the problems for Liverpool fans getting to Kiev and has an interview with midfielder James Milner

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired