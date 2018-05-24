Liberia to vote against Morocco's 2026 World Cup bid

This is Morocco's fifth attempt to host the World Cup after bids for the 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010 finals

Liberia's FA (LFA) is to break ranks with Africa and vote against Morocco when the decision on who will host the 2026 World Cup is held next month.

The North Africans are taking on a triple North American bid from Canada, Mexico and the United Sates.

In a statement, LFA president Musa Bility said the decision came after talks with President and former World Footballer of the Year George Weah and the Government of Liberia.

The vote will take place on 13 June.

It will be held in the Russian capital Moscow, with more than 200 of Fifa's member associations deciding who will host the first 48-team World Cup.

"Bility said the long-running traditional relationship between Liberia and the United States, the many Liberians living in the US and the impact the World Cup will have on them were key in its endorsement decision," the statement added.

It also highlighted the "commercial value" of the triple bid.

Bility is a member of the Confederation of African Football's Executive Committee.

Morocco, who are bidding to host the World Cup for a fifth time, want to become only the second African nation to stage the finals - after the 2010 finals took place in South Africa.