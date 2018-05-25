Ben Davies: Wales have point to prove against Mexico

Ben Davies has won 38 caps for Wales, having made his debut in 2012

Friendly international: Mexico v Wales Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California Date: Tuesday, 29 May Kick-off: 02:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales will use next week's friendly against Mexico to prove they belong at the highest international level, according to defender Ben Davies.

The match in Pasadena is part of Mexico's World Cup preparations.

But as Wales have not qualified, Davies says facing Mexico will reopen the wounds of their failure to reach a first World Cup since 1958.

"Of course it does. They're looking forward to a World Cup and we haven't got that going ahead now," he said.

"It's about taking these friendly matches as seriously as we can and making sure we have a point to prove, that we feel we should be there."

Monday's fixture will by Ryan Giggs' third as Wales manager, having thrashed China 6-0 and then lost 1-0 to Uruguay at the China Cup friendly tournament in March.

Wales are without Gareth Bale against Mexico, as the forward's club side, Real Madrid, are in Kiev to take on Liverpool in Saturday's Champions League final.

With the likes of defender James Chester and midfielder Joe Allen also missing, Giggs has chosen a youthful and somewhat experimental squad for the trip to California.

Ben Davies joined Tottenham from Swansea City in 2014

That means Davies, still only 25 but with 38 caps to his name, will be among the most senior Welsh players taking to the field at the Rose Bowl.

And having usurped Danny Rose as Tottenham's first-choice left-back with consistently excellent displays, Davies believes this season has been the best of his career so far.

"I'd like to think so," the former Swansea City player told BBC Sport Wales.

"I've played in some big games, played in the Champions League, the semi-final of the FA Cup and we did well in the Premier League again.

"To finish third was a really good effort with the competition that was around, and I'm glad I played a part in it."

Reaching the 'next level'

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino signed a new five-year contract on Thursday, having said he hopes the club will "take risks" in order to improve on his impressive - albeit trophy-less - four seasons in charge.

Davies welcomed the news about Pochettino's new deal and shares the Argentinean's views about Spurs' need to progress.

"Yeah, I can understand what he's saying. Now it's all about trying to reach that next level and, as players, we want to do the same," he added.

"That's great news for us as a club and it's fantastic to see him staying on. He's been amazing to work under and it's nice to see that continue."