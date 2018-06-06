World Cup 2018: Jack Butland to start for England against Costa Rica

Jack Butland will win his eighth England cap on Thursday

England v Costa Rica Date: Thursday, 7 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Venue: Elland Road, Leeds Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live commentary plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Goalkeeper Jack Butland will start England's final World Cup warm-up game against Costa Rica on Thursday, and Trent Alexander-Arnold will also play.

Stoke's Butland, 25, was an unused substitute for Saturday's 2-1 victory over Nigeria at Wembley as Everton's Jordan Pickford was selected in goal.

Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold, 19, wins his first cap at Leeds' Elland Road.

The game takes place 11 days before Gareth Southgate's side face Tunisia in their opening World Cup match.

Southgate said his decision to start Pickford against Nigeria was a "statement" - and the Everton goalkeeper has been handed the number one shirt for the World Cup.

He will rotate his squad against Costa Rica to give other players an "opportunity".

"Coming into these two matches we wanted to try and ensure every member of our squad gets a significant amount of game time," said Southgate.

Pickford or Butland against Tunisia?

Southgate said he is yet to tell his goalkeepers who will start against Tunisia.

He told BBC Radio 5 live: "I haven't told anyone else who is starting the game so why am I telling the goalkeepers?

"They are both good with their feet, Jordan is exceptional I think. In international football, the number of touches with your feet far outweigh the number of touches with your hands.

"That has helped him in the last few matches in the terms of the way we want to play.

"You want to know who is in form, and any time a player has 10 minutes or 90 minutes on the field, they have an opportunity to make a statement."

Southgate said he would have "no qualms" in selecting full-back Alexander-Arnold against Tunisia as he "fully deserved" his place in the squad.

He added: "He is here on merit - his quality has been top and he has settled into the group really well. It is a huge moment for him."

'Best thing is to keep Sterling out of papers'

Southgate would not say whether Raheem Sterling would start Thursday's match.

The 23-year-old Manchester City forward spurned several chances against Nigeria, and was booked for diving.

Raheem Sterling was cautioned for simulation in the area during England's friendly win over Nigeria

With the video assistant referee (VAR) in use this summer, Southgate was asked whether he had spoken to Sterling about his simulation and the consequences that might cause.

"The best thing we can do is to try and keep Raheem out of the papers," he said.

"I thought he spoke brilliantly at the open media session [on Tuesday] so let's broaden the debate a little bit. Anything you do on the pitch will be spotted so we know we have to play to that."

Costa Rica, who have also qualified for the World Cup, beat Northern Ireland 3-0 on Saturday.

They have only played England once before, drawing 0-0 during the group stage of the 2014 World Cup. The result meant Costa Rica topped the group; they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by the Netherlands.