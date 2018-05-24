Reading FC women release Harriett Scott, Melissa Fletcher and Kirsty Linnett

Harriett Scott
Harriett Scott is leaving Reading to pursue other options

Reading FC Women have released Harriett Scott, Melissa Fletcher and Kirsty Linnett at the end of their contracts.

Republic of Ireland international defender Scott, 25, was named FAI Women's Player of the Year in March.

Winger Fletcher, 26, has represented Wales and been with the Royals since the age of eight.

Forward Linnett, 24, joined Reading last May and scored three goals in 20 games this season as they finished fourth in Women's Super League One.

