Danny Redmond: The New Saints sign Hamilton midfielder

Danny Redmond joined Hamilton on a free transfer in June 2014

Welsh Premier champions The New Saints have signed midfielder Daniel Redmond.

The 27-year-old has joined from Scottish club Hamilton Academical, having started at the Everton Academy before joining Wigan Athletic. He has also played on loan for Carlisle.

Redmond is the first player recruited by manager Scott Ruscoe ahead of next season.

"He [Redmond] is a player that can play in a number of positions," Ruscoe told the club website.

"But the major factors in the decision to sign him were his enthusiasm, determination and what he can do in possession for us.

"He is an undoubtedly talented player that we look forward to having with us."