BBC Sport - Highlights: Wolfsburg Ladies 1-4 Lyon Feminines (aet)
Highlights: Lyon win Women's Champions League final
- From the section Football
Holders Lyon win a record fifth Women's Champions League title after fighting back to beat Wolfsburg with four goals in extra time.
MATCH REPORT: Wolfsburg Ladies 4-1 Lyon Feminines (aet)
