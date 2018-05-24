Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham manager signs new five-year contract until 2023

Mauricio Pochettino recently passed 200 games as a Premier League manager

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has signed a new five-year contract with Tottenham, keeping him at the club until 2023.

Pochettino joined Tottenham in May 2014, securing top three finishes in the last three seasons.

"I am delighted we have agreed a new, extended contract with Mauricio," said Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

First-team coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino and Toni Jimenez have also agreed new contracts.

Spurs are preparing to return to a re-built White Hart Lane for the 2018-19 season after playing last season at Wembley Stadium.

"I am honoured to have signed a new long-term contract as we approach one of the most significant periods in the club's history and be the manager that will lead this team into our new world-class stadium," said Pochettino.

"This is a special club - we always strive to be creative in the way we work both on and off the pitch and will continue to stick to our principles in order to achieve the success this club deserves."

Former Southampton boss Pochettino recently passed 200 games as a Premier League manager and the Argentine guided Spurs into the Champions League for the third successive campaign in the new season.

"We have been on an extraordinary journey and the times ahead look even more exciting as the club enters the next phase in its history," added Levy.

"Mauricio has fostered an incredible spirit in the team and has embraced a style of play our fans have loved watching. I know they will welcome this commitment by Mauricio."