BBC Sport - Watch: Linfield Ladies move back to the top
Watch: Linfield Ladies move back to the top
- From the section Irish
Linfield Ladies moved back to the top of the Women's Premiership with a 6-3 win over Cliftonville at Solitude.
Crusaders Strikers, who were leading into the round of fixtures, were held to a draw by Sion Swifts as both sides remain unbeaten.
Glentoran Women got their first win of the season with a 5-1 victory over Derry City Ladies at Ashfield.
