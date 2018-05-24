Watch: Linfield Ladies move back to the top

Linfield Ladies moved back to the top of the Women's Premiership with a 6-3 win over Cliftonville at Solitude.

Crusaders Strikers, who were leading into the round of fixtures, were held to a draw by Sion Swifts as both sides remain unbeaten.

Glentoran Women got their first win of the season with a 5-1 victory over Derry City Ladies at Ashfield.