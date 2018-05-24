BBC Sport - Footage of referee attack during Sunday league match

Footage of referee attack during Sunday league match

An attack on a referee at an amateur football match has been described as the "worst assault on a match official on British soil".

Sunday's incident occurred during a cup game organised by the Turkish Community Football Federation in north London.

The Federation says it is "shocked and disgusted" and "strongly condemns" the incident.

Police told BBC Sport they are investigating an alleged assault on a man in his late 20s.

It is understood the referee suffered only minor injuries.

READ MORE: Amateur football referee attack is 'worse assault on a match official on British soil'

Top videos

Video

Footage of referee attack during Sunday league match

Video

World Cup countdown: Gotze wins it for Germany in 2014

Video

I'm pleased England players are taking risks - Southgate

Video

Two-touch & team spirit: Young Lions on how to win a World Cup

Video

Prince William praises Rose on England visit

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: France '98

Video

Watch: LeBron's brilliant off-the-board dunk can't save Cavaliers

Video

Watch Eagles' Jenkins' silent sign protest

Video

If England win... I'll probably wear a mankini - Lineker

Video

Scotland 78: A Love Story

Video

World Cup countdown: Owen stuns Argentina - 1998

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired