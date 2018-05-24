Rangers and Celtic to reduce away fans allocation at derby matches

Celtic and Rangers usually take around 7,000 travelling fans to derbies

Rangers and Celtic plan to significantly reduce the number of visiting supporters at next season's derby matches.

The Glasgow rivals both cite increased demand for season tickets.

Celtic fans normally receive both tiers of Ibrox's Broomloan Stand in a reciprocal arrangement that sees about 7,000 travelling fans attend derbies.

But all visiting teams are now set to receive less than 1,000 tickets for games against Rangers.

Celtic issued a swift response, indicating that they will follow suit.

A statement on the Scottish champions' website read: "An unprecedented double treble and historic season for the club has led to a phenomenal level of demand from supporters to be part of Celtic.

"We are happy to reciprocate in terms of ticket allocation, something which will give us the opportunity to meet this huge demand to visit Celtic Park."

Rangers say they are responding to demand after receiving an "enormous" number of requests from supporters wishing to buy season tickets on top of more than 40,000 renewals.

A statement said: "Our supporters will always come first and as many of them as practically possible must be accommodated. That is why the club has decided on an overall increase in the total number of season tickets available to our supporters to what will be a historical record.

"An unfortunate consequence of putting our supporters first is that this increased demand negatively impacts on the number of tickets which will be allocated to visiting teams.

"This means all visiting fans will now be situated in the corner between the Broomloan and Sandy Jardine Stands."