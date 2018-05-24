League of Ireland: Waterford v Derry City (Fri)

Shiels' side have won one and lost one of their meetings with Waterford this season

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels says his players will "need to be protected" against a "very, very physical" Waterford side in Friday's Premier Division encounter between the sides.

Fourth-placed Derry could go third in the table with a win over Waterford.

"A physical battle would suit them as they have more strength than us. We don't want to be bullied," said Shiels.

Derry got back to winning ways after two league defeats by beating Bray Wanderers 2-0 at the Brandywell.

The Candystripes lie three points behind Waterford with a game in hand.

"We can't say we've turned the corner as we have only won one match. At the end of the day three points is our priority in every game," added the Derry boss.

"In this weather it's important that the pitch is watered. It may seem a trivial thing but it slows the game way down.

"How we play is suited to a good pitch that is lush and on which the ball can be moved quickly. There should be some remit from the league that clubs have to water their pitches."

Shiels indicated that Darren Cole and Nicky Low are in contention to return after injury, while Ronan Curtis remains registered with the club until he officially joins Portsmouth on 9 June.