Rochdale: David Perkins returns to club for second spell after leaving Wigan

David Perkins
David Perkins also featured in Wigan's run to the FA Cup quarter-final last season

David Perkins has joined Rochdale for a second spell with the League One club after leaving Wigan.

The 35-year-old was previously on a season-long loan at Dale in the 2007-08 season under manager Keith Hill.

He made 21 appearances in Wigan's League One title-winning season and spent three years at the club.

"I'm very pleased to be back and I'm looking forward to the season ahead," Perkins said. "Keith has been top-drawer with me over the years."

