Amateur football referee attack is 'worse assault on a match official on British soil'

Media playback is not supported on this device Footage of referee attack during Sunday league match

An attack on a referee at an amateur football match has been described as the "worse assault on a match official on British soil".

Sunday's incident occurred during a cup game organised by the Turkish Community Football Federation in north London.

The Federation says it is "shocked and disgusted" and "strongly condemns" the incident, which was filmed.

Police told BBC Sport they are investigating an alleged assault on a man in his late 20s.

It is understood the referee suffered only minor injuries during the game at New River sports centre in White Hart Lane, which saw Dumlupinar Yeni Malatyaspor beat GS FC 2-1.

Footage of the incident was sent to charity Ref Support as part of its Referee Abuse Must Stop campaign.

It shows a man being tackled to the ground and kicked on the floor by a group of people on a football pitch.

"This is the worse assault on a match official we have seen on British soil," said Ref Support's chief executive Martin Cassidy.

The Metropolitan Police said it was called to a report of an assault between 18:50 BST and 19:05 BST in White Hart Lane.

The London Football Association says it is investigating the incident.

The TCFF said it is carrying out investigations and is meeting the team involved to "discuss our options with regard to any action we will take against the club and individuals involved."