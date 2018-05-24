Bolton Wanderers: Seven players free to leave club at end of contracts

Jem Karacan has made 21 league appearances for Bolton since joining in March 2017

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed they will not be offering new deals to seven players once their contracts expire.

They include midfielders Jem Karacan and Chris Taylor, goalkeeper Mark Howard, and central defenders Dorian Dervite and Derik Osede.

Midifelder Jan Kirchhoff and forward Chinedu Obasi, who joined on short-term deals, are also free to look elsewhere.

Manager Phil Parkinson will also meet with other out-of-contract players in the next week to decide their futures.