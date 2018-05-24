Chesterfield: Curtis Weston joins club after release from Barnet

From the section

Curtis Weston made more than 200 league appearances for Barnet since August 2012

Chesterfield manager Martin Allen has added midfielder Curtis Weston to his squad for next season.

Weston, 31, joins the Spireites after leaving Barnet where he spent the past six seasons.

Martin again chose his unique personal style to announce Weston's arrival as he did with a string of signings on Tuesday.

"This morning we have signed Curtis Weston. He is a Champion, take care. Martin," the club statement said.

