2019 Women's World Cup qualifiers: Wales consider venue for England game

Wales attracted a record crowd of over 3,500 when they hosted Kazakhstan at Cardiff City in November 2017

2019 Women's World Cup qualifying Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Thursday, 7 June Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. Wales v Russia Venue: Newport Stadium, Newport Date: Tuesday, 12 June Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Jayne Ludlow says Wales are giving careful consideration to where their 2019 Women's World Cup qualifier with England will be staged in August.

Wales are second in Group A, two points behind leaders England.

"We're obviously having discussions behind the scenes with regard to that [England game]," manager Ludlow said.

"What we do want is, wherever we end up playing, is a crowd who are going to come and support us and hopefully put England on the back foot."

However, on the training pitch Ludlow insists the focus for now is on June's qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Swansea and Russia in Newport.

"It's a game [against England] we're not really thinking too much about right now as a coaching group," Ludlow said.

"There's a lot of games to play before that within the group.

"Any help that we can get to make sure we get the results that we want over the next three games then we will appreciate that."

Swansea's Liberty Stadium hosts the qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina on 7 June, with Spytty Park in Newport the venue for the Russia game on 12 June.

Wales play England in their final game of the group on Friday, 31 August - the last time they hosted the Lionesses in 2014 the game was played at Cardiff City Stadium.

They drew 0-0 against Phil Neville's side in Southampton in April.

"For us the game is in the past," Ludlow said of the point gained against England.

"We're very proud of the performance we put in there and picked up a point away from home which the focus was.

"It was the best result we have had so far but we want even better ones in the future.

"Our focus now going into the next few games is keep developing and keep progressing."