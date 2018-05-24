Neill Byrne: AFC Fylde sign Gateshead captain on two-year deal

Neill Byrne played for Macclesfield in the 2017 FA Trophy final against York City at Wembley

AFC Fylde have signed Neill Byrne from National League rivals Gateshead on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old centre-back came through the ranks at Nottingham Forest and has also appeared for Rochdale, AFC Telford United and Macclesfield.

Byrne played 41 games for Gateshead in the National League last season.

"He's a good talker, good organiser, a good size and fits the way we play as he's comfortable on the ball," boss Dave Challinor told the Fylde website.

"He will be a really good asset for us and ticks a lot of boxes."

Former Republic of Ireland youth international Byrne said the progression of the club, which finished in seventh place, had "caught everyone's eye".

He added: "Once I spoke to the gaffer and he explained his ambitions and vision, it was an easy decision to make and the only place I wanted to be."