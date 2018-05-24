BBC Sport - Craig Harrison: New manager relishing Bangor City challenge
Harrison relishing Bangor City challenge
- From the section Welsh
Former Hartlepool United and New Saints manager Craig Harrison is pleased "to be back involved with football" following his appointment as Bangor City boss.
Harrison, who played for Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace, said his job would be to lead the club back into the Welsh Premier League.
Bangor City have been demoted from Welsh football's top-flight after they were refused a domestic licence.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired