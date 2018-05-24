Hearts sign Australian full-back Ben Garuccio

Ben Garuccio has joined from Australian side Adelaide United

Hearts have signed Australian left-back Ben Garuccio on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old penned a pre-contract with the Tynecastle side, making the move from Adelaide United in his homeland.

Garuccio has represented Australia at under-20 and under-23 level.

"It's sad to be leaving United and South Australia, but I'm looking forward to my next opportunity and what's to come," he told the Adelaide United website.

Garuccio made 60 appearances for Adelaide United and the club had expressed an interest in keeping him, but he made them aware of his intention to move to Europe when his contract expired.

He becomes Hearts manager Craig Levein's sixth summer signing.

Luton Town midfielder Olly Lee has also agreed a three-year deal, while strikers Uche Ikpeazu and Steven MacLean, as well as midfielder Jake Mulraney and utility player Bobby Burns, have also agreed to move to Edinburgh.