Ben Tozer: Cheltenham Town sign Newport County midfielder

Ben Tozer was part of Newport's FA Cup team which held Tottenham to a 1-1 draw at Rodney Parade in January

Cheltenham Town have signed midfielder Ben Tozer on a free transfer from League Two rivals Newport County on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old joined Newport in 2016 but decided not to extend his contract at Rodney Parade.

The midfielder joins new recruits Johnny Mullins, Ryan Broom and Alex Addai at Whaddon Road for next season.

"He's an experienced player and will be a big influence in our quest next season," said Robins boss Gary Johnson

"Ben has tremendous energy to his game, can play as a real ball player in midfield and is also very adaptable and can play in a number of other positions. He is a great signing for us."