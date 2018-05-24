Willy Boly: Wolves close to signing Porto defender for £10m
-
- From the section Wolves
Wolves are closing in on the £10m signing of Porto defender Willy Boly.
The French centre-back, 27, spent last season on loan at Molineux and helped Nuno Espirito Santo's side return to the Premier League as Championship winners.
Boly played 36 league games in 2017-18, scoring three goals, and quickly became a crowd favourite.
Boly, who was named in the PFA's Championship team of the season, would be Wolves' first summer signing.