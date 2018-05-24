Ollie Banks: Tranmere Rovers re-sign ex-Oldham Athletic midfielder on a two-year deal

Ollie Banks was a Tranmere loanee last year before his recall by Oldham

Tranmere Rovers have re-signed midfielder Ollie Banks on a two-year deal subject to a medical following his release by Oldham Athletic.

Banks, 25, scored one goal in eight appearances during a loan spell at Prenton Park this season before his recall in January.

He ended the season at League Two side Swindon, with three goals in 17 games.

"We saw last season just what a talented player he is," Rovers boss Micky Mellon told the club website.

"He made a very positive impression on us as a coaching staff and also with the supporters."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.