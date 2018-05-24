Leeds United confirm partnership with NFL-linked 49ers Enterprises

Leeds United have not played in the Premier League since the 2003-04 season

Leeds United have entered a partnership with 49ers Enterprises, the investment entity behind American football giants San Francisco 49ers.

United chairman Andrea Radrizzani said funds invested in the collaboration will be used to "improve results on the pitch" at the Championship club.

The link-up could also see Leeds play games at the 49ers' Levi's Stadium.

In addition, 49ers Enterprises president Paraag Marathe has joined Leeds' board of directors.

"This strategic partnership enables Leeds United to align with and gain invaluable expertise from the owners of one of the biggest global sports entities," said Radrizzani.

"The 49ers are an innovative, successful organisation and we are delighted to have access to such a rich source of business and sporting expertise.

"This exciting partnership builds on the foundations we have laid down at the club in the last 12 months and we can assure supporters that the funds invested will go towards improving results on the pitch."

