Eddie Clarke: Fleetwood Town sign Tranmere Rovers left-back

Fleetwood Town have signed left-back Eddie Clarke from National League play-off winners Tranmere Rovers.

The 19-year-old played 15 games as Rovers won promotion, but has opted to play for new Fleetwood boss Joey Barton at the League One club following the end of his deal at Prenton Park.

Clarke told the Cod Army website he could not "wait to get going".

He added: "I am a left-back who likes to get forward. I think my pace is a key attribute along with being agile."

The length of Clarke's contract with Fleetwood has not been disclosed.

