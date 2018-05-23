Tranmere Rovers: Striker Connor Jennings signs new deal with League Two side

Connor Jennings, who joined Tranmere from Wrexham in 2016, had a strint on loan with Macclesfield in the 2016-17 season

Striker Connor Jennings has signed a new two-year deal with Tranmere Rovers after helping secure the club's return to the English Football League.

The 26-year-old set up the winner for James Norwood in the National League promotion final against Boreham Wood, which sent them up to League Two.

His appearance at Wembley came 10 days after he was discharged from hospital following an unspecified illness.

He has scored 17 goals in 78 games for Rovers since joining in July 2016.

