Gary Smyth: Former player to return to Glentoran as manager

Former Glentoran defender Gary Smyth is expected to be named the club's new manager on Thursday.

It is believed Smyth, who quit as H&W Welders boss on Wednesday, will have fellow long-serving defender Paul Leeman as part of his coaching team.

Smyth, who also played for Glenavon, Ballymena and Crusaders, has agreed a three-year contract with the Glens.

Ronnie McFall served as interim boss at the Oval after the dismissal of Gary Haveron in February.

It has been reported that McFall will remain at the club in an advisory role.

Smyth won 12 trophies, including two league titles and two Irish Cups, across three spells as a Glentoran player, having made his debut in 1990.

The 48-year-old was linked with the Glens job in 2015 following Eddie Patterson's sacking.

However, he remained with the Welders and guided them to third place in the Championship in 2017/18.

Leeman, meanwhile, made 597 appearances for the east Belfast club, with four league and four Irish Cup medals among the 22 major honours he won with them.

Glentoran missed out on a Europa League place for next season after a 3-2 defeat to Cliftonville in the play-off final at Solitude earlier this month.