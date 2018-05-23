James Finnerty: Rochdale sign teenage defender from Aston Villa

Rochdale sealed their League One survival on the final day of the 2017-18 season
Rochdale have signed defender James Finnerty on a two-year deal after three years with Championship side Aston Villa.

The 19-year-old is Rochdale's first signing of the summer and played at youth level during his time with Villa.

"As soon as I heard that Rochdale were interested, I knew it would be a great opportunity for me," Finnerty said.

"I'm well aware that the manager gives opportunities to young players, so I didn't want to turn it down."

