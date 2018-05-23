Lucy Bronze: Women's Champions League final 'reason I joined Lyon'

Media playback is not supported on this device Lucy Bronze wins the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2018 award

Women's Champions League final - Wolfsburg Ladies v Lyon Feminines Venue: Valeriy Lobanovskyi Dynamo Stadium, Kiev Date: Thursday, 24 May Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, app & Connected TVs

Lyon's Lucy Bronze has said the chance to win the Women's Champions League was "the reason" she joined the club.

Holders Lyon face Wolfsburg in Thursday's final in Kiev.

England international full-back Bronze told BBC Sport: "I don't think I've ever experienced anything like this. Lyon and Wolfsburg are the top two European teams at the minute.

"I can't really recollect too many games, let alone finals, that I've been in that really could go either way."

She added: "I've never played in a Champions League final. A lot of the Lyon girls have and a lot of the Wolfsburg girls have, so I think for me it's a little bit different as well.

"But I thrive off these opportunities and I really want my hands on the trophy. It's the reason I came here."

Bronze scored the winner against her former side Manchester City in the semi-final to keep the French club on course to retain their title and win the competition for a record fifth time.

Wolfsburg, who knocked WSL champions Chelsea out in the semi-finals, are looking to win the Women's Champions League for a third time.

Thursday's match, which is available to watch on the Red Button and streamed live on the BBC Sport website and app, will be the third meeting of the German side and Lyon in the final of the competition.

