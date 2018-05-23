James Montgomery: Forest Green sign Gateshead goalkeeper

James Montgomery made 27 appearances for Gateshead this season

League Two side Forest Green Rovers have signed goalkeeper James Montgomery on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old was a free agent after seeing out an 18-month deal with National League side Gateshead.

Montgomery, whose grandfather is the cousin of Sunderland's 1973 FA Cup-winning keeper Jim Montgomery, said he was joining a club that were "going in the right direction".

"It's also a step in the right direction for my career," he said.

"I like the mentality behind the club. It's in the [Football] League and working with [goalkeeper coach] Pat Mountain day in day out, he's a very good coach and you can't really say no to that," Montgomery told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

Montgomery, who came through the youth ranks at Middlesbrough and also played for AFC Telford, joined Gateshead in January 2017 and 39 games for the club.