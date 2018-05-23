David Fitzpatrick: Macclesfield Town defender signs new two-year deal

David Fitzpatrick appeared in all 46 National League games for Macclesfield Town last season

Macclesfield Town defender David Fitzpatrick has signed a new two-year deal with the club following their promotion to League Two.

The 20-year-old played in every National League game for the Silkmen last season as they were promoted back to the English Football League.

Left-back Fitzpatrick has featured in 120 league games for the club since joining from Southport in 2015.

He scored his first goal for the club last season in the win against Wrexham.