Leon Legge: Port Vale sign Cambridge United centre-back on one-year deal
-
- From the section Port Vale
Port Vale will sign centre-back Leon Legge on a one-year deal when his contract with Cambridge United expires.
The 32-year-old made 124 appearances for the U's after joining the club from Gillingham in 2015.
He has been suffering with a long-term shoulder injury and has not started a game since January.
"I'm really excited to get started, I can't wait to meet my new teammates and start a new chapter in my career," Legge told the Vale website.
Meanwhile, Vale have also signed defender Connell Rawlinson, 26, from Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints on a one-year deal.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.