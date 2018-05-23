Leon Legge: Port Vale sign Cambridge United centre-back on one-year deal

Leon Legge made 32 appearances for Cambridge United in 2017-18
Port Vale will sign centre-back Leon Legge on a one-year deal when his contract with Cambridge United expires.

The 32-year-old made 124 appearances for the U's after joining the club from Gillingham in 2015.

He has been suffering with a long-term shoulder injury and has not started a game since January.

"I'm really excited to get started, I can't wait to meet my new teammates and start a new chapter in my career," Legge told the Vale website.

Meanwhile, Vale have also signed defender Connell Rawlinson, 26, from Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints on a one-year deal.

