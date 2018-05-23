BBC Sport - Watch Real Madrid's Marcelo header challenge with his son's team
Watch Marcelo's header challenge with his son's team
- From the section Football
Earlier this month, Real Madrid star Marcelo's son pulled off a brilliant header stunt with the Real Madrid squad, this time the role was reversed as Marcelo tried the trick with his son's team.
WATCH MORE: Marcelo's son pulls off AWESOME header trick with Real Madrid squad
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired