Wycombe Wanderers: Sido Jombati and Yves Ma-Kalambay sign new deals

Sido Jombati is now contracted at Wycombe until 2020

Wycombe Wanderers pair Sido Jombati and Yves Ma-Kalambay have signed new deals with the promoted League Two side.

Portuguese defender Jombati, 30, has played 134 times for the Chairboys since joining from Cheltenham in 2014 and has agreed a two-year contract.

Ex-Hibernian keeper Ma-Kalambay arrived in October as back-up for Scott Brown and has signed a one-year deal.

"Sido is someone we know we can rely upon to do a job all across the back four," said manager Gareth Ainsworth.

"Although I'm looking to bring in another keeper this summer, I believe Yves can provide competition for the number one shirt."

While Brown has agreed to join Port Vale, Ainsworth said Wycombe are "still in talks" with defenders Marcus Bean and Joe Jacobson about extended their stays at Adams Park.