Sunderland: Jack Ross expected to be named manager on Wednesday

Jack Ross guided St Mirren to the Scottish Championship title in 2017-18

Sunderland expect to confirm the appointment of St Mirren boss Jack Ross as their new manager on Wednesday.

Ross, who guided the Paisley side to the Scottish Championship title this season, has also been linked with English second-tier club Ipswich Town.

New owner Stewart Donald confirmed Sunderland had "agreed terms and the contracts are with the lawyers".

Ross will succeed Chris Coleman, who left Sunderland in April after they were relegated from the Championship.

Former Eastleigh owner Donald, who completed his takeover on Monday, had previously ruled out a return for former Wales boss Coleman, who was appointed in November 2017.

"The man in question is absolutely thrilled, which is what we want, and I'm absolutely delighted that he's coming, so that's exciting for us," Donald told Talksport.

On Monday BBC Scotland revealed Ross, 41, had been offered an improved deal to stay with St Mirren after he had met with Ipswich for talks over their managerial vacancy last week.

Donald, who has bought Sunderland from Ellis Short, has also confirmed former Black Cats boss Mick McCarthy will not be returning to the Stadium of Light.

"I am expecting there to be news on that very soon. I'm hoping that by the end of the day [Wednesday], we can reveal that," he added.